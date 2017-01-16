Yesterday, as reported by The Bangor Daily News: 1/19/17

BANGOR — Nikki Yawn bowled her first 300 game, and the first one turned in by a female bowler since 2001, at Family Fun Lanes. Yawn, a 21-year-old from Bangor, was competing with Who’s Buying? in the Friday Night Mixed Couples League. She bowled her 300 in the first string and followed that with strings of 222 and 238 for a 760 total.

BANGOR — City police began on Friday to look out for violators of a controversial new city ordinance that bans smoking in vehicles if minors are present.

The new law, which took effect at midnight and has inspired a spirited debate within the city, also has drawn interest from around the nation.

The smoking ban applies to any vehicle on a public roadway within the city limits; violators may face a $50 fine.

Police Chief Don Winslow said police officers are actively watching for violators. But at least for the first few weeks the ordinance is in effect, they won’t be handing out many tickets.

“The message to my crews is that we should consider this an educational opportunity. We’re not out to see how many summonses we can write,” he said. Repeat offenders are more likely to be fined than first-timers, he said, but police may issue warnings or tickets at their discretion.

The ban is considered a primary offense, which means that police may pull a vehicle over solely on the grounds of seeing either the driver or a passenger smoking if a minor is present.

Though similar bans have been passed statewide in Louisiana and Arkansas, Bangor is believed to be the first city to pass such a smoking ordinance. The City Council’s 6-3 vote on Jan. 8 has drawn both praise and criticism. Public health officials, medical providers, the city’s Chamber of Commerce and many residents have endorsed it, while other residents protest it as government intrusion.

But like it or not, Bangor’s ban has attracted interest from around the country. A news story appeared in Friday’s New York Times, and articles from the Bangor Daily News have been picked up in The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, the Las Vegas Sun, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and other national newspapers. Conservative radio hosts Rush Limbaugh and Howie Carr have kicked it around on air, and an online Google search turns up hundreds of links.

Friday afternoon, a news crew from the national NBC network was in Bangor to interview residents and officials about the ban; the story is expected to be featured on the “Today” show and again on the “NBC Nightly News.”

Bangor pediatric dentist and public health advocate Jonathan Shenkin, who spearheaded the proposal, said Friday that he was caught off guard by the widespread publicity. Noting that a number of other municipalities and states are considering similar legislation, Shenkin said people pay attention to what happens in Maine.

“This shows the truth to the saying, ‘As Maine goes, so goes the nation,'” he said. He said he welcomes the debate about privacy and even any legal challenges that may arise. “This is not an issue of privacy or civil liberties,” he said. “People do not have the right to harm their children. Other children across the nation will benefit because of what Bangor has done.”

The Maine Arts Commission will receive a well-deserved award Saturday for its work on making the arts more accessible to people with disabilities, older adults, veterans and people living in institutions. The award from the National Endowment for the Arts reflects well on the commission’s valuable work and on the state generally for connecting more people to the arts.

According to the NEA, Maine is the 2006 recipient of the National Accessibility Leadership Award because several of its accessibility programs have become national models and Maine has made long-term improvements in accessibility. For example, the commission got the state thinking about the topic through 27 forums titled “Art Knows No Boundaries: What is Accessibility?” And it established a panel on the topic, where more than half its members are people with disabilities, to improve access to the arts.

Besides helping to make buildings more accessible, the commission developed assistance for local arts organizations to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The accessibility work by the commission fits well with one of the commission’s primary goals — to give people of all ages the opportunity to come in contact with artists and art-making. This opportunity may be heightened by noticing the pervasiveness of the arts in anyone’s life — from the design of everyday objects to the opera on the radio — but not everyone can participate in the arts the same way and, more so, not everyone can attend symphonies, museums and galleries unless physical spaces have been properly designed.

That isn’t a hard concept, but with all the demands on any government agency, to take the time to ensure all residents have a chance to benefit is unusual. According to arts commission director Alden Wilson, the $30,000 that comes with the award will be used to further expand accessibility in the arts here. “We are enormously pleased to be the only state in the country selected to receive this commendation for our work,” he said.

Maine should be pleased too — the commission is bringing the arts to more people than ever before.

25 years ago

As reported in the Bangor Daily News

HARMONY — Brad Olson, an eighth-grader, was honored by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in a ceremony recently at Harmony Elementary School.

Olson was recognized for quick action in response to a fire at the school on Jan. 10. School principal Philip Crosby reported earlier this week that someone had set fire to a bulletin board at the school. When the papers on the board burst into flames, Olson threw his coat over the fire while school secretary Anita Cooley got a fire extinguisher. The response by the youth and Cooley quickly contained the fire. Damage to the wall and ceiling was minimal.

At the ceremony Friday, Somerset County Sheriff Spencer Havey lauded Olson for his actions last week.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 24 years. One of the biggest privileges that I’ve had is the chance to talk to young people. This is a privilege for me today to recognize a student who has done an outstanding deed. Probably lives were saved because of what he did. In my eyes, he is a hero.”

Havey presented Olson with a hat and badge bearing the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department emblem. Olson was also presented a plaque by Havey. Havey officially deputized Olson as a junior deputy for the county department.

FORT KENT — A group working to promote tourism in the St. John Valley met recently in Fort Kent to review accomplishments last year and set goals for 1992.

Work on a plan that members hope will bring some of the $2 million spent by tourists in Maine each year to the St. John Valley began with a conference in May 1991 on cultural and winter tourism.

At the time, participants said the regional tourism planners should concentrate on attracting people who were known to be interested in the St. John Valley. They agreed the core of a targeted mailing list should be addresses compiled for Madawaska’s annual family reunions. Of those contacted about reunions, about 40 percent responded.

Others who might be targeted are snowmobilers, other sporting enthusiasts and travel agencies.

David Potter, a community planner with the Northern Maine Regional Planning Commission, has been working with the group under the provisions of the last phase of a $100,000 Office of Tourism grant.

The group voted to call itself the St. John Valley Visitors Bureau. Potter said elections were close with the winning name getting four votes of the 13 cast, two of which were cast by proxy.

In 1991, the group agreed to incorporate and adopt bylaws. The organization picked a quarterly newsletter as its first project and enlisted high school computer students to help prepare a mailing list.

The group formed subcommittees that will be responsible for completing the newsletter, compiling the mailing list and raising money. Potter said some volunteers signed up for that work, but more were needed. They plan to complete most of the work within six months.

“Having a time line helps us set goals and get our (bureau) to move forward with the project. It gives us a target to aim for and helps to encourage more participation by the group,” Potter said. Progress will be reviewed periodically and revised as needed.

The group will complete applications for the money they need for legal incorporation, elect officials, recruit members and develop and implement a development strategy for the St. John Valley.

Getting the newsletter underway will involve naming an editor, getting family reunion mailing lists to students who will place the lists into a computer program, lining up articles and information for the newsletter and approving the final design.

In a brief discussion on fundraising, the group agreed to do that job in two phases. The first phase will involve raising about $3,000 to develop an information packet and other materials for raising money.

Using a professional approach, the group will present potential contributors a sample newsletter and show what the benefits will be to them and to the region.

After that groundwork is laid, the bureau will raise additional money to cover the completion of the newsletter and other costs tied to underwriting the first year of distribution.

The bureau, Potter said, will have a mechanism for tracking the results of the project so it can determine its impact on tourism activity and spending in the region.

BDN outdoors columnist Tom Hennessey writes that you no doubt read a recent, at that time unconfirmed, report about Dick Perry’s record 57-pound bobcat. Shortly afterward, Perry, a registered Maine master guide who camps on the Clark Hill Road in East Holden, phoned to confirm the report. Later, he provided me with the details and a photo.

According to the initial information I received, the cat was shot. As it turned out, the unusually large specimen was trapped on Dec. 1 in the Holden area. Perry said he saw the cat’s tracks several times and the “sign” gave him the directions he needed. When the elusive animal stepped into Perry’s trap, it left its paw print in the state record book.

The female bobcat measured 44 1/2 inches in length and weighed 57 1/2 pounds. It is being made into a full-display rug by Proudlove Taxidermy of Enfield and will be exhibited at the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Augusta office.

With that record to his credit, Perry, who guides in the Greenville and “Airline” areas, has set his sights higher. He’s now on the trail of a state-record deer. Perhaps all he needs is a track or two for directions.

Perhaps you’ve wondered about the worth of Operation Game Thief. For your perusal, then, here is a report of the investments and savings recorded by the project during the last year or so. From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 1991: Calls received, 599; number remaining anonymous, 419; number requesting a reward, 193; number of arrests, 102 (this figure may be higher considering cases not yet processed); number of $1,000 violations, 38; amount approved for rewards, $5,025.

For comparison, following are the figures recorded during 1990: Calls received, 616; number remaining anonymous, 419; number requesting rewards, 255; number of arrests, 149; number of $1,000 violations, 50; amount approved for rewards, $8,170.

Since its inception on May 5, 1989, through Dec. 31, 1991, Operation Game Thief has accounted for 450 arrests, 171 $1,000 violations, and $18,795 paid in rewards. During that time, game wardens responded to a total of 2,022 calls.

During 1991, the most common complaints were: night hunting, 171; illegally hunting deer, 106; unlawful illumination (shining deer with a light), 38; exceeding bag limit on deer, 32; illegal possession of deer, 25; deer-tagging violations, 23; illegal fishing, 19; illegally hunting moose, 14.

A total of 64 other violations recorded by Operation Game Thief during 1991 included: possession of antlerless deer, failure to register deer, false registration of deer, hunting from a paved way, unlabeled deer and moose meat, hunting without a license, exceeding bag limits of fish and game, etc.

50 years ago

As reported in the Bangor Daily News

Daniel E. Lambert, executive secretary of the Brewer Chamber of Commerce, maintained that “every citizen and every community will be affected by plans for the reuse of Dow Air Force Base.”

Speaking before the Brewer Kiwanis Club, he urged the full participation of all clubs and organizations to assist the Dow Re-Use Committee.

“The area concept of development is the only hope for the future of Maine … the reuse of Dow AFB will be the key to the future of economic development in the area and the beginning of a bright new age for eastern Maine,” said Lambert.

He praised the work of Dow Re-Use Coordinator Herbert Fowle. While Bangor has the prime responsibility and control of the Dow Re-Use program, cooperation is needed between Bangor and other cities and towns to create the best possible industrial climate for the area.

Lambert also stated that constructive criticism should not be turned aside but accepted with the knowledge that such criticisms might assist in building a better economy for the Bangor-Brewer area concept.

The Brewer Chamber official presented a report dealing with the organization’s plans for 1967 and predicted continued growth for Bangor and Brewer and the towns in the area.”

SKOWHEGAN — Reggie Bouchard of the Department of Economic Development will address the Skowhegan Business and Professional Women’s Club here Tuesday evening.

Bouchard will present a slide-narration of the Maine exhibit for Expo ‘67 in Montreal. He will discuss the exposition in general and Maine’s exhibit in particular, revealing plans for promoting Maine at Montreal.

Also, promotions being planned for including Maine in travel to and from the fair by those who attend the fair from other parts of North America.

ST. JOHN’S — The Rev. John Brett Fort, pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church for 18 years and active in church service for 42 years, announced his retirement plans at the 131st annual meeting of the church Thursday.

The well-known Episcopal clergyman said he would retire in September of this year upon completion of 19 years as rector.

Renowned for his candid declarations, both public and private, the Rev. Fort told the group that his service had provided him “an enriching and varied and stimulating life … but the time comes eventually when each man must think of retirement.”

He expressed his appreciation to the entire parish and especially to some of the officers and staff.

“However,” he said, “you and I have plenty of work to do together during the next six months. Let’s go!”

The Rev. Fort came to St. John’s in September 1948. He was ordained deacon and priest in the Episcopal Church by Bishop Henry Knox Sherrill in 1935. Prior to that, he was director of Religious Education at the First Congregational Church, Norwood, Mass., from 1925 to 1935.

100 years ago

As reported in the Bangor Daily News

BANGOR — The Hammond Street church vestry will be open at 1 o’clock Saturday and the auditorium at 2 o’clock for the benefit of those seeking reserved seats for Convocation week. A limited number of such reservations are being made to those who subscribe toward expenses of Convocation.

All plans are well underway for handling the details of the big week at the Seminary. The Seminary students completed the work of the semester on Friday and will be available for the numerous duties in which they have been instructed.

The week opens at 4:30 p.m. Monday with Devotional service followed at 4:45 by professor Jonathan Ritchie Smith in the first Shepard lecture.

At 7:30 professor William Lyon Phelps gives the first Samuel Harris lecture. All these events are in the Hammond Street church.

Former President William H. Taft, the Enoch Pond lecturer on Applied Christianity, speaks as follows: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall; 7:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall; and 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Hammond Street church.

All seats are free except those reserved for ministers and patrons holding course tickets.

Mr. Taft will be the guest of F. W. Cram while in Bangor. It is expected that about 100 ministers will be here for the week.

BANGOR — An important realty transaction is revealed by the filing of a deed in the local registry of deeds Friday, in which the Bangor Lumber Co. conveys to the Eastern Manufacturing Co. valuable land and shore rights, a mill pond, two dams and other privileges in South Brewer, and a dam, mill and mill privileges in East Orrington.

These properties are a part of the real property acquired by the Bangor Lumber Co. from the Sargent Lumber Co. in a deed filed at the time of the above mentioned transfer.

In a statement to the press Friday, F. R. Ayer, vice president of the Eastern Manufacturing Co., stated that his company has not acquired the mill of the Bangor lumber Co. and that it has no plans at present for the development of the property acquired. The property purchased adjoins the pulp mill of the company on the south.

MONCTON, New Brunswick — Miss Grace Styles, who left a Maine town somewhere near Bangor last Friday for her old home at Indian Mountain, seven miles from this city, was found frozen to death yesterday in a clump of bushes three miles from her home. She had been working in Maine several years. No one met her here and she evidently collapsed while walking to her home. Her parents do not know the town she was employed in.

She went to Maine several years ago after an escapade in Moncton in which she appeared in the street nude and was considered unbalanced.