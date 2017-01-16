Community news for 1/19/17

Penobscot Nation Museum receives gift of moccasins Jennifer Neptune, Penobscot National Museum Coordinator recently received a pair of moccasins made by Ernest Goslin, Penobscot Nation Representative to the Maine Legislature. In the mid 1970s, Vivodh Anand visited Indian Island to meet Ernest Goslin who at the time was the Nation’s legislative representative.

In the mid 1970s, Vivodh Anand visited Indian Island to meet Ernest Goslin who at the time was the Nation’s legislative representative. At the meeting he was surprised to learn that among other things Goslin made deerskin moccasins. When he asked to see these he was taken to the rear of the Goslin living room where neatly stacked and labeled were deerskin moccasins of all sizes. Liking the simplicity and beauty of Goslin’s moccasins Anand purchased a couple of pairs, one has since been lost.

Last fall Anand had the good fortune to meet Jennifer Neptune, a master Penobscot artist who works in basketry, bead and quillwork and with fabrics. During their conversation Anand offered the Goslin moccasins for the Penobscot Nation Museum. He was delighted that Neptune agreed to accept them on behalf the museum where now many could enjoy this traditional art now lost and possibly bring back memories of Ernest Goslin, a notable Penobscot elder.

Over 30 UMaine students joined Bishop Deeley at SEEK Convention in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Over thirty students from the University of Maine in Orono went to San Antonio, Texas, recently to be strengthened, renewed, and inspired in living their Catholic faith.

SEEK is a national convention (Jan. 3-7) organized by FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), a Catholic collegiate outreach group with a mission to share the hope and joy of the Catholic faith with college and university students.

Bishop Robert P. Deeley met and spoke with the UMaine contingent during the convention.

“About 13,000 students from across the nation” attended, said Fr. Wilfred Labbe, pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord in Old Town which includes the Newman Center at UMaine. “The conference encourages the attendees to live their faith by living the virtues of chastity, sobriety, and excellence. Daily Masses, challenging talks, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and confession are all part of the event.” This is the fourth convention that students from UMaine have attended.

“We brought five students to the first one and have been increasing our numbers ever since,” said Fr. Labbe. “The students and I do the fundraising to get us all here.”

FOCUS missionaries, mostly people in their 20s, serve on over 125 campuses in the U.S., including UMaine. The missionaries are trained in Church teaching, evangelization, and discipleship, and they help students grow in their faith while inviting non-practicing Catholics and those with no faith affiliation to form a connection with the Church.

To learn more about the impact of the FOCUS missionaries at UMaine, read the following article about the program that appeared in the May/June 2015 edition of Harvest: www.portlanddiocese.org/harvest/focus_missionaries.

18th annual American Heart Association Bangor Valentine’s Heart Gala

HERMON — The American Heart Association in Maine will hold its 18th annual fundraising event on Friday, Feb. 10, at Morgan Hill Events Center in Hermon. The Bangor Valentine’s Heart Gala is the AHA’s major fundraising event in the Bangor area with a goal to raise $60,000 to support the research, education and advocacy efforts.

With a Valentine’s Day theme, the event is expected to draw more than 150 guests for an elegant evening. The Heart Gala is an opportunity to celebrate the lives saved and improved because of the work of passionate AHA volunteers. Since its inception, the Bangor area event has raised more than $1 million.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Guests will be entertained during dinner with a live auction, and a heart-warming dinner program emceed by WVII 7/Fox 22’s JR Mitchell, who is also a heart disease survivor.

Hammond Lumber Co. will receive the 2017 Crystal Heart Award for its work to improve the heart health of the Greater Bangor community. The night will conclude with dancing to live music by The Waiters.

Stroke survivor and former EMT David Morrill of Holden will share his story and help educate guests about the importance of knowing the warning signs of stroke, getting help right away, and how caregivers are affected when a loved one suffers a stroke.

The Heart Gala’s Executive Leadership Team includes: Molly Briggs, Epstein Commercial Real Estate; Kristen Forbes, Hannaford Supermarkets; Rick Haney, Northeast Technical Institute; Brandi Higgins, Cross Insurance; Cynthia Rollins, Quirk Insurance; Michele Stevens, St. Joseph Hospital: Christine Walsh, Sweetster; and David Morrill, Stroke Survivor Ambassador.

The event’s sponsors include: Spectrum Medical Group, Gold Sponsor: Bangor Savings Bank, Silver Sponsor; Epstein Commercial Real Estate, Stroke Awareness Sponsor; Darling’s, Heart Under the Hood Sponsor; Leadbetters, Silent Auction Sponsor; Sargeant Corporation, Live Auction Sponsor; HO Bouchard, Table Centerpiece Sponsor; and Dysarts, Social Media Sponsor. The media sponsor is WVII 7/Fox 22.

Limited space is available for corporate sponsorships which include seats for guests and marketing benefits. Area businesses can show their support by donating auction items. Individual tickets are available for $95 each and can be purchased online by visiting: bangorgala.heart.org. For information, visit: bangorgala.heart.org or contact Becky Adams at 703.861.3962 or Becky.Adams@heart.org.

People’s Inauguration press conference to affirm shared values in Bangor

BANGOR — As the presidential inauguration takes place in Washington, D.C., representatives of area organizations will affirm their common concerns for the protection of human rights, sustainability and an economy that serves human needs and not just the profits of the top 1 percent during a ”People’s Inauguration” press conference at 1 p.m. Jan. 20, at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow St.

The public is invited to the press conference and celebration of the work being done to promote shared values in our community.

“Many Mainers are traveling to the nation’s capitol or to the state capital to make their voices heard. This is an opportunity closer to home to join with like-minded folks as we face an uncertain future,” said Ilze Petersons, Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine’s Education Committee member, in a press release. ”Our democracy requires that citizens not only vote, but continue to let their elected representatives hear their views.”

Co-sponsors include the Greater Bangor NAACP, Veterans for Peace, Food AND Medicine, Climate Action Team, Power in Community Alliances, Pax Christi Maine, Citizens for Global Solution, the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine and others. For information, call 942-9343.

Snowshoes & Poetry set at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge

OLD TOWN — Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a wintertime adventure at Hirundo Wildlife Sanctuary. Saturday, Jan. 28, 11am – 4pm. We’ll snowshoe, practice yoga, eat yummy food, and write our hearts out with local author and artist Cheryl Daigle. The adventure will begin with a guided snowshoe, taking in all of the wondrous nature that the Hirundo Wildlife Refuge has to offer. Learn wildlife secrets for survival in wintertime habitats. Along our walk, we’ll practice some gentle yoga in our snowshoes. Absolute beginners welcome. Warm up inside the Hirundo shelter with hot drinks and vegetarian soup. Cheryl Daigle will then lead us in a poetry workshop: leaning into hope & action through the spoken word. This workshop will acknowledge the new political climate within which we find ourselves and will provide a space to reflect on what inspires us to action. Again, beginners are welcome. Come & raise your voice! Cost: $75. Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call 299-0082.

Penobscot County Local Work Group meeting planned for Feb. 7

BANGOR — Penobscot County Local Work Group meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Penobscot County USDA Service Center, 1423 Broadway.

Penobscot County Soil and Water Conservation District will be host to the public meeting.

The Local Working Group is composed of those interested in agriculture, private forests, wetlands, and wildlife within Penobscot County. The group provides information, assistance, and recommendations to the District Conservationist of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service on local natural resource priorities and criteria for matters relating to the implementation and technical aspects of conservation programs funded under the USDA Farm Bill.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Penobscot County USDA Service Center office for meeting confirmation. If you need an accommodation, notify Amy Polyot at 947-6622 Ext. 3 by Friday, Feb. 3.

Volunteers needed for Beer On Tap event to benefit Literacy Volunteers

BANGOR — Volunteers are needed to help at the third annual Beer On Tap event noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cross Insurance Center on Main Street.

Bangor On Tap will feature more than 50 different breweries along with live music, food and craft vendors. Most volunteers will assist at the brewery stations. Training provided. All volunteers receive a T-shirt and a souvenir glass. Those who volunteer for the entire day will receive a meal as well. All volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

Event organizers will donate $40 to Literacy Volunteers for each volunteer shift worked. Literacy Volunteers must cover 25 shifts.

Shifts are noon-9 p.m., noon to 5 p.m., or 5-9 p.m. Sign up by Jan. 30 at https://americaontap.com/volunteer/ and indicate you are part of Literacy Volunteers group. https://americaontap.com/event/bangor-on-tap/.

Dog bite prevention workshop at the Brewer Public Library

Ever been in a tense situation with a strange dog? Curious how to best show new animals you’re friendly? Come to this interactive session with Diane Cunningham of Paws Down Training Service. Through fun presentations, handouts, and hands-on practice sessions with friendly training dogs, participants of all ages will gain skills to prevent dog bites.10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street. Space is limited; call the Library at 989-7943 to register or for more information.

Application deadline Feb. 8 for Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program

Friends of Baxter State Park invites current Maine high school sophomores and juniors to submit an application to participate in the 9th annual Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program. The program includes a nine-day wilderness experience in Baxter State Park, scheduled for early August. The application deadline for the program is Feb. 8, 2017.

This program offers 10 high school sophomores and juniors the extraordinary opportunity to spend nine days immersed in the finest example of wild country in Maine. Accompanied by experienced wilderness leaders from the Chewonki Foundation, participants learn from a variety of specialists as they backpack from one end of Baxter State Park to the other.

Participants study wilderness through science, art, storytelling, photography, writing, history, and recreation. They hike with a geologist, volunteer with a Ranger, and paint at Katahdin Lake with a professional artist. These experiences help inspire and challenge emerging young wilderness leaders. Participants have described this program as “life-changing” and “the best learning experience I’ve ever had.”

The program includes readings and assignments in preparation for the field experience. After returning from the Park, each participant gives a public presentation in his or her community.

Friends of Baxter State Park offers the Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program at no cost to participants.

There is a competitive application process to be accepted into the program. Only students who are currently enrolled as a sophomore or junior in a Maine high school are eligible to apply. Applications must be submitted online at www.friendsofbaxter.org by the deadline of Feb. 8. Ten participants and six alternates will be announced by early April.

For information please visit www.friendsofbaxter.org or contact Friends of Baxter State Park at P.O. Box 322, Belfast, ME 04915.

Winter Art Camp at UMaine Museum of Art

BANGOR — Give your kids a February break they will love! Children will enjoy gallery games, art projects, and a Friday art show and reception for family and friends! All materials are provided, but please bring a snack. Space is limited, so register today! Dates are: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, Feb. 20 – 24.

Tuition is $110 Museum of Art members, $125 for non-members (2-5 grade, specifically). $100 Early Bird Special (Must pay by Jan. 16). Contact Education Coordinator Kat Johnson for more information or to sign up. 561 – 3360 or kat.johnson@umit.maine.edu. University of Maine Museum of Art, 40 Harlow St.

University Credit Union Hosts First Time Home Buyer Courses

Learn everything you need to know about the home buying process with our popular course with HoMEworks! Attendance at both days of this course makes you eligible for the $3,500 Maine State Housing Advantage grant to apply towards closing costs. 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday Jan. 29, at University Credit Union, 977 Union St., Bangor.

The course will teach you:

The home buying process

Money management and the costs involved

Goal setting and preparing for homeownership

How to qualify and obtain a mortgage loan

Lender’s view: Determining creditworthiness and affordability

What to expect at closing

How to avoid being ripped off.

Learn more or register from ucu.maine.edu.

Bangor Winter Farmers Market

Come shop for Maine grown and raised items! There will be potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, squash, greens and more varieties of vegetables, meats, cheeses, apples, blueberries, breads, pastries, teas. The Bangor Winter farmers market is held at the Seadog Brewing Company, 26 Front St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every first and third Sunday.

Manna Ministries seeks donations of nonperishable food items

BANGOR — Manna Ministries is seeking donations of nonperishable food items for its nearly bare shelves to help with the increased demand for such assistance in the community. Nonperishable food items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 100 Center St., and 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at The Brick Church. Call Manna at 852-5635 for information.

Citizens Climate Lobby – Bangor Chapter

Citizen’s Climate Lobby works to empower citizens to connect with and influence their members of Congress, to spread the idea that each one of us can address climate change.

By building constructive, working relationships with members of Congress we seek passage of Carbon Fee and Dividend, a climate change solution that bridges the partisan divide.

Carbon Fee and Dividend, a revenue-neutral carbon tax with 100% of the net revenue returned directly to households, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions 52% below 1990 levels within 20 years while growing the economy and saving lives. Contact connieapotvin@gmail.com, or https://citizensclimatelobby.org/.