The Duck of Justice for 1/19/17: Attention paid and thanks noted

From The Bangor Police Department: You might need a Zamboni when getting around your yard this week. Be careful.

You might need a Zamboni when getting around your yard this week. Be careful. I have been told if you walk like a penguin it is easier to walk on the ice.

If you already walk like a penguin, try walking like a duck. In any event, throw some salt and sand down as it takes both your hips being in top condition to be able to walk like either of the aforementioned fowl.

I know I say it a lot, but please pay attention to your senior aged neighbors and their walkways as well.

Far better to help out now than find someone in bad condition and in need of an ambulance. At least give them a ring to see if they need anything.

—

It was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this past Monday.

I received a few messages inquiring why I did not mention it.

Valid question.

I wrote an article last year about the fact that I would rather just have a conversation with someone about almost anything rather than needing to hear that we were appreciated.

You do pay us to be here. I appreciate that.

I feel appreciated if we can talk about how your pick-up truck is running, whether you have rolled over two hundred thousand miles yet, or if you have been able to remove the snow off your roof without taking the leap of death.

I feel appreciated when you stop and ask me why I haven’t retired yet, or if my son is doing well in his current endeavor.

You see, that is all the appreciation that I need.

“Thank-you” to me is that you see us and feel like you can talk to us.

Thank you to me is that you don’t submit to the feeling that you need to look away when you walk by me at a Waterfront Concert, in the drive-thru of the coffee stop, or anywhere else.

I love getting a smile and a nod. I give them back.

Don’t give me a noogie. That does not make me feel appreciated.

It gives me great pleasure to know that you, a community member, old friend, or new visitor to Bangor feel that you can just come up and talk to us.

We are not golf-shirt and khaki people here at the Bangor Police Department. For the most part, our officers wear a uniform. The Chief and Deputy Chief wear a uniform each day.

The uniform has a purpose. Not to be “the man.” It is so you can find us in a crowd. Come to us if you need some help, or to tell us that you have had it with the weather, your dog’s inability to stay home, or that someone stole your trash-can.

We will never turn down a kind word or a thank-you. But we are here because we all want to be.

How many miles are on your pick-up?

Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.

We will be here.

TC