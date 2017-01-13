The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Business Breakfast on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Cross Insurance Center. Over 400 attended the event. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Annual Breakfast draws 400 attendees

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Business Breakfast on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Cross Insurance Center. Just over 400 community and business leaders attended this event. “We broke records in terms of attendance this year which speaks to the growth and vitality of our region and our chamber membership,” said Deb Neuman, President and CEO.

The breakfast featured a keynote address by Chris Kilgour, President and CEO of C&L Aviation, who shared his story about his journey as an entrepreneur that led him to owning an international business in Bangor. “We really enjoyed Chris’s talk, especially when he talked about his kids who at a young age started their own business. Chris spoke about how, even though you may not realize it, your kids are watching and learning from you. He reminded us that we are setting examples for others and to be mindful of that,” Neuman said.

Machias Savings Bank was the lead sponsor of the breakfast and donated $2,500 to a non-profit organization. Attendees were handed a ballot to vote for the organization whom they would like to see receive the donation. Sixty-three non-profits were nominated and the winner was the Bangor Y.

Tristine Currier, Assistant Vice-President with Machias Savings Bank said, “We are honored to partner with the Bangor Region Chamber to celebrate our business community in the spirit of philanthropy. The chamber created an impressive event and we congratulate the Bangor Y for being chosen by our community leaders to receive this grant. We are a region with passion for social responsibility, passion to improve lives; a shared mission of the Bangor Y. Yet another reason we have to be grateful to call this remarkable place our home.”

The Annual Business Breakfast is held in January to elect new members to the Board and to recognize outgoing Board members. Renee Kelly was recognized for her service as outgoing Chair of the Board. Lee Speronis of Husson University was elected as the new Board Chair.

Carrie Meo was recognized as “Volunteer of the Year.” Meo is VP of fixed operations and an owner of Darlings and the owner of Anthony John’s Day Spa. “We are so excited to honor Carrie for her service. From serving as chair of our Membership Committee to showing up before dawn to set up our golf tournament, Carrie has been an integral part of the chamber and her commitment and passion for our region and our members is evident in everything she does,” said Neuman.

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce is now preparing for their Annual Awards Dinner to be held Jan. 27 at the Cross Insurance Center, presented by Eastern Maine Medical Center. For more information and to register visit bangorregion.com or call 207-947-0307.