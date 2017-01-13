Weekly Question for 1/19/17: “What’s the best place to go sledding in Maine?”
Contributed • January 13, 2017
“What’s the best place to go sledding in Maine?”
Reported by Thom Cosgrove
Corey Ferguson, Glenburn, – “Essex Street Hill.”
Jessica Hardwick, Glenburn, “My Grandma’s House in Mars Hill.”
Kierie Piccininni, Bangor – “The Field of Screams.”
Jamie Curtis, Portland, Oregon – “Essex Street Hill.”
Bob Curtis, Bangor, – “Forest Madden’s Hill, Greenfield.”
Halis Sirimogli, Bangor, – “Union St. Hill.”
