Weekly Question for 1/19/17: “What’s the best place to go sledding in Maine?”

Contributed January 13, 2017
“What’s the best place to go sledding in Maine?”

Reported by Thom Cosgrove

Corey Ferguson, Glenburn, - “Essex Street Hill.”

Jessica Hardwick, Glenburn, “My Grandma's House in Mars Hill."

Kierie Piccininni, Bangor - “The Field of Screams."

Jamie Curtis, Portland, Oregon - "Essex Street Hill.”

Bob Curtis, Bangor, - “Forest Madden's Hill, Greenfield.”

Halis Sirimogli, Bangor, - "Union St. Hill.”

