The Bangor Public Library: Universal Class and lifelong learning

by Hannah Young Director of Development and Marketing, Bangor Public Library Lifelong learning and the library – they do go together. Yes, the library has books, but we also have more.

Lifelong learning and the library – they do go together. Yes, the library has books, but we also have more. It is in this spirit, we have added a new resource. It is entirely accessible online – and we do have books to enhance the journey.

Universal Class is the answer for a lot of learning questions. This online resource offers over 500 courses. The areas of study are accounting, alternative medicine, arts/crafts & hobbies, business, career training, computer training, entrepreneurship, finance, general education, health & medicine, history, homeschooling, how-to/DIY, language arts, law/legal/criminal, mathematics, office skills, parenting and family, personal development, pet and animal care, real estate, science, social work, special education, spiritual studies, teacher resources, test preparation and Web development.

Not only does this offer an immense variety of subjects, the classes also qualify for continuing education units or CEUs upon completion. The amount awarded for each varies depending on the complexity of the course.

I know, this all this sounds pretty abstract, so what can YOU learn? How about a new hobby? There’s knitting, candle making, cake decorating, aromatherapy, buying and selling antiques and collectables, and more. Do you have a child in school? We have supports if you’re helping with homework and need to brush up on some algebra, grammar history and more, or teach some homeschooling classes. Do you have a pet? There’s dog & cat first aid, care & maintenance; dog training 101; dog grooming 101; how to care for house pets; dog psychology and more. With 500 courses, the list really does go on to cover almost anything from personal to business and everything in between.

We hope you give us a call or check out our website to find out more. Our reference librarians are happy to answer any questions you might have, and help you get signed up. You just need a valid library card to get started. Come visit us and sign up if you haven’t already. It takes less than five minutes and is free! Just make sure to bring something to verify your Maine address with you.



