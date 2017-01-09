Ski patrollers in training at Hermon Mountain

Every winter kids gather at Hermon Mountain to enjoy skiing, snowboarding or tubing. But on Sundays, you’ll find an even greater number of kids there learning what it takes to work on the mountain.

Every winter kids gather at Hermon Mountain to enjoy skiing, snowboarding or tubing. But on Sundays, you’ll find an even greater number of kids there learning what it takes to work on the mountain. They are part of the junior ski patrol; an all volunteer group that meets to sharpen their skiing skills and practice being first responders in an emergency situation on the mountain.

“The kids on the junior ski patrol don’t really patrol at all,” explained Jonnathan Busko, medical director for the Hermon Ski Patrol. “They are there for training. The skills they are learning they can’t use on the mountain until they’re 18.”

But that hasn’t deterred them. In fact, Hermon Mountain is seeing a tremendous amount of interest in junior ski patrol from kids as young as 10 years old. The group, which meets from 1-4:30 pm every Sunday, is limited to 20 participants who must hold a season pass. Participants are also required to pay $105.00 for the course, but at the end of the eight week session, junior ski patrollers earn their first aid and CPR certification.

“The students do their medical class work online during the week. Then on Sunday all they are doing are skills,” said Busko. “This year we’re using a two session format. So for the first hour and a half they will either be in a formal ski lesson or they’ll be in the medical skill session. Then in the second hour and a quarter they’ll either be with a ski patroller to learn how patrollers are always observing what’s going on, looking for hazards, and listening to the wheels on the lift or they’ll be in a skills session where we’ll be doing toboggan handling. We’ll eventually have them participate in a mock lift evacuation. They’ll get a full experience.”

Busko says the kids’ favorite part of being a member of the junior ski patrol is sweeping the mountain at the end of the day.

“One of the things the kids absolutely love is participating in what we call sweep, where we close the mountain. At 4 pm the last riders go up the lift and then after that all the participants and patrollers go up and we’re the last ones down the hill,” he said.

This will be the second year Busko’s daughter, Kate, has participated in the program.

“She loves it. Learning the technical skills was harder than she thought it would be. But she more or less threatened me with injury if I didn’t make sure that the junior ski patrol kept going. She’s pretty excited about it,” he said.

Busko couldn’t be happier to help the program advance.

“Kate started skiing when she was two and a half and she’s 12 now and Alex, my son, started skiing when he was three and half. Neither of them remember a time when they couldn’t’ ski,” Busko explained. “When I was in medical school, patrol was a great thing to do on the side. It just struck me if I could give them some experience and training that when they went off to college they could be ready to join the patrol as a volunteer or a professional patrol, it would be something exciting for them to be able to do.”