‘Screenagers’ addresses internet addiction among youth

By Jodi Hersey Special to The Weekly HERMON — Students everywhere are inundated and distracted by technology. Cell phones, computers, television and video games are making it more and more difficult for them, and some adults, to stay focused on the task at hand.

By Jodi Hersey

Special to The Weekly

HERMON — Students everywhere are inundated and distracted by technology. Cell phones, computers, television and video games are making it more and more difficult for them, and some adults, to stay focused on the task at hand. A new documentary called Screenagers uncovers the problems today’s digital overload is having on a child’s brain development and also the friction it’s causing within the family unit. The Hermon Middle School PTA is hosting a viewing of the film next month at Hermon High School in hopes of helping parents navigate through these troubling times of technology consumption.

“I know at my house with a teenager, the cell phone is getting to be more and more of a problem,” explained Stephanie Campbell, Hermon Middle School PTA board member and mother. “As adults we understand what it means to ‘like’ something on Facebook but when you’re on Snapchat and Instagram, that has a whole different meaning. If you post something on that and you don’t have 100 likes, you’re nothing. Your friends make fun of you and they’re in competition with one another. They don’t get that’s not what the purpose is.”

Screenagers, which was released in January of this year, follows a handful of families and the real life scenarios they faced while trying to control the amount of screen time their kids were exposed to.

“My phone is not attached to my body. I refuse to let it have control over me like that. Some weeks we might have dinner together just one night. Well, that 15 minutes of dinner is electronic free. No phones, it’s conversation time and people are losing the art of conversation. You can talk to some teachers and they can see that reflected in children’s work because they’re not adding details to their writing, they’re getting right to the point,” explained Campbell.

Angie Scripture, a mom of two Hermon middle school students knows all too well how much her sons enjoy today’s handheld technology devices.

“I am always concerned with how much time my kids spend behind a screen,” said Scripture. “It’s too easy to access information that may not always be age-appropriate even with parental filters.”

The Hermon Middle School PTA has lined up a panel of moderators who will be on hand to provide information, answer questions or offer advice immediately following the viewing of Screenagers on January 19 at 6:30pm at the Hermon High School auditorium. The film is just over an hour long and the event is free to the public.

“It’s a serious problem. Everyone has a phone and everyone is online and people need to be aware of what kids are doing,” said Campbell. “I have a close knit bunch of friends and we tell each other when things aren’t right or when we see something online. It really takes a village to raise kids, whether it’s kids playing outside or on an electronic device. We have to work together to help keep our kids safe.”