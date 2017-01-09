The Duck of Justice for 1/5/17: Weather wise

From The Bangor Police Department: The Duck is weather wise I could bring you the news of the impending storm that is headed to Maine, but why would I do that when we have Frankie MacDonald to deliver the news to you. Frankie is an Internet sensation and his forecasts, delivered in his own unique way, are epic.

It’s the small tidbits of advice that make them so fantastic. Intertwined within the impending doom, are nuggets like, order Chinese food, pick up a case of Coca Cola, or run your furnace for a while to make sure it is in top working condition.

He hails from Sydney, Nova Scotia and he has been doing forecasts for Bangor, Maine for a few years. I noted that he has expanded his territory and coverage to other locations around the United States and Canada.

There might be a misprint in his YouTube video description as I believe he makes it clear that we are due for 6-12 inches of snow. Not, 60-12 inches. These things happen.

Frankie fills us in about what we can expect and I think you will enjoy his style as much as we do here at the Bangor Police Department.

I messaged him today to see if he would forecast our next snowstorm in a Bangor Police Department Duck of Justice Hoodie (his choice of color). We hope he takes us up on it.

(Frankie, reach out to me when you can at tim.cotton@bangormaine.gov and we will set you up…TC)

Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.

Thank you, Frankie. For being a happy and joyous light for all of us to watch during impending weather events. You my friend, are awesome. https://youtu.be/ANQ_oAo12Cc

____________________________

It’s as slippery as a Penobscot elver running from bench warrant in the Sargasso sea.

No, I am not going to explain what an elver is, so you will need to kill some time with my sister, Google. She knows everything.

It is warming up and public works crews have done a great job treating the roads but those of you in towns where you actually know both of the public works guy’s names, might want to take it wicked easy. Especially in the intersections and locations where runoff is present.

Dickie and Elston can only drive two trucks at once, except for that time at the bonfire on the river, but Elston does not want to talk about that. He is busy.

Give those PWs guys a wave and buy them a coffee when they come in to the store. Don’t be so cheap.

Drive slow, leave space between you and the next vehicle. Avoid using your fingers for anything but driving.

It should melt off today so we have room for more snow.

If you are from “away” and don’t understand any of this kind of talk, you are welcome to stop over for leftovers at Elston’s house. He will fill you in. Bring some starting fluid, he has no use for wine.

Pay attention to your elder neighbors or shut-ins and give their walkways a touch of salt. Walking in untreated areas is more dangerous than driving.

We will be here.

TC