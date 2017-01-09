The Duck of Justice for 1/12/17: Winter in Maine, it’s what we do

From The Bangor Police Department I could give you winter storm advice for days, but if you are from around here you should already know all the tricks. Since many people from outside of New England believe we all live like Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor in Green Acres (still one of my favorite television programs of all time) we need to keep up the charade.

In order to make ourselves more interesting to the summer people, they expect a certain level of Maine “flavor” when they see you being interviewed about the upcoming winter storms. If you are interviewed by local or national media, here are some tips that I have employed in my not so successful career as a public information officer from Maine.

While being interviewed, make sure there is a shovel somewhere in the camera shot. People want to believe we always have a shovel. This in turn makes them feel badly for us and when they return in the summer and they will tip better at our local restaurants. If you are wearing a hat with flaps (and you should be) please make sure one flap is up and the other is down. The down flap should be on the side closest to the camera. Turn slowly to allow them to capture a Mainer in all your glory. By the end of the interview, viewers should be getting a glimpse the upturned flap, pointing, and giggling. This makes them feel a kinship with you. Their emotional connection with you is similar to the warm feeling you get when you see a dog with one ear up and the other down. Better yet, have your dog nearby during your time with the media. His or her ears should also be displayed in a manner similar to your hat flaps. That’s Interweb gold right there. Studies are believed to possibly show that one national interview, like that which I have described, is good for a higher percentage of tourists coming to Maine the following summer. If it is not snowing at the time of the interview, ask them to come back in the middle of the storm. Do the interview in sleeveless Carhartt hooded sweatshirt. Try not to shiver. Never allow outsiders see you shiver. This will blow the entire plan. If you are asked whether you are cold or not, make sure you say, “Nah, this ain’t bad.” Practice the line to make it sound believable. We need them to seek you out next summer to take a selfie while they are standing next to you. You will be wicked famous as the person who was not cold. If you do not have a red and black plaid flapped hat, or a dog, make sure you are standing near a woodpile. They love to see us near the woodpile. If you don’t have a woodpile, make sure you do the interview in front of small pine trees. Shorter trees make you appear taller. Carrying wood into the shed is also a prime photo opportunity, walk slow if cameras are in the area. Remember, don’t shiver. Feign that you have a bad splinter in your thumb. Magic. Just magic. Whenever you speak about how you are going to get through the storm, please, please, please use the term “Mother” when referring to your wife, girlfriend, or mother. Things like, “Mother (pronounced Mutha) is cookin’ beans” or “Mother (pronounced Mutha) is fillin’ the tub in case the well-pump goes out” will guarantee a plethora of summer types showing up in July. They want the flavor. Give them what they want. Do it for Maine. Do it for America. If you are lady, you should refer to men as, “the men-folk, “ or “father.” Please pronounce the word, father as “fah-thah.” You already know this. If they ask where the men-folk are, explain that they are in the wood shed, at the corner store, out in the garage, or at LLBean.

If we all do our part, the upcoming summer tourist season will be bigger than ever.

On a serious note, make sure that your woodbox is filled, generators are serviced and ready, fuel tanks have plenty with some reserve, and anything that can blow away is secured so that it doesn’t.

Blowing snow can cause white-out conditions. While lashing a rope to yourself might be an option, it is better to stay inside if at all possible.

Check on your neighbors, especially if they are homebound or elderly. Let them know that you will be around and you will be checking with them. Make sure they have your phone number, a flashlight, and a way to keep warm if the power goes out.

Candles are handy but also a can be fire hazard if not watched carefully. I am not going to become Fire Marshal Bill, but please be cautious.

Cars should already have snow tires, a snow brush, a few blankets, a little extra water in containers that do not break if the temperatures cause it to freeze (it will). A full tank of gas, a couple of warm hats and some really good gloves make a night in the car just as warm as…a night in the car. It would suck, but you can easily get through it if you are prepared. Clear the exhaust pipe if forced to sit in a running car. Death is a side effect of carbon monoxide build up. Crack a window, be careful.

Do not run generators inside. People die each and every year by being overcome by the exhaust fumes.

Generator? Outside. You? Inside. Simple.

Call us if you need anything. We do more than investigate crimes. We are here for the community and are willing to serve you in your time of need. We do not have flap-hats, but I am working on it with the chief.

Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.

We will be here.

TC