Bangor firefighters step up for MDA cause

Firefighters and families fund raise for Muscular Dystrophy Association in Bangor, 2016. Contributed photo.

BANGOR — Members of Bangor Fire Department Local 772 raised more than $44,500 during the 2016 Fill the Boot campaign, which aims to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility live longer and grow stronger.

“For more than six decades, firefighters have fueled Muscular Dystrophy Association’s mission to find treatments and cures for muscle-debilitating diseases, and this year’s Bangor Fill the Boot results are perfect example of their dedication,” said Fundraising Coordinator Brittni Bonville, in a press release.

MDA’s spirited Fill the Boot campaign is an honored tradition in which thousands of dedicated firefighters in hometowns across United States hit the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA, using their collective strength to help find treatments and cures for life-threatening neuromuscular diseases.

Funds raised help MDA’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at Eastern Maine Medical Center and Maine Medical Partners — Pediatric Neurology.

They also help send more than 90 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at no cost to their families at Agassiz Village in Poland.

As MDA’s largest national partner, the International Association of Fire Fighters fuels MDA’s mission to find research breakthroughs across diseases; care for kids and adults from day one; and provide families with services and support.

IAFF support for MDA began in 1954 when the organization committed by proclamation to support MDA until a cure is found, and the organization’s unwavering commitment to MDA has remained strong to this day. The IAFF raised $100,000 for MDA in 1955, and $1 million in 1970, and firefighters continue to raise the bar in their fundraising efforts. In 2015, more than 100,000 fire fighters participated in Fill the Boot events across the country and raised $25.5 million. To date the IAFF has raised $583 million for MDA.

The International Association of Fire Fighters represents more than 300,000 professional fire fighters and paramedics who protect 85 percent of the nation’s population. More than 3,200 affiliates and their members protect communities in every state in the United States and in Canada.

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.