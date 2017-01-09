Weekly Question for 1/5/17: What is your New Year’s resolution?
Contributed • January 9, 2017
What is your New Year’s resolution?
Reported by Thom Cosgrove
Ellie Mann, Bangor “To buy a brand new truck.”
Paul Hammond, Bangor “To get in shape.”
Dave Makson, Bangor “To spend as much time with my wife and daughter as I can.”
Misty Disley, Bangor – “Be better at saving money.”
Kathy Damon, Bangor – “Maximize family time.”
Dave Lincoln, Bangor – “I don’t have one.”
