The Weekly Question

Weekly Question for 1/5/17: What is your New Year’s resolution?

Contributed January 9, 2017
What is your New Year’s resolution?

Reported by Thom Cosgrove

 

Ellie Mann, Bangor "To buy a brand new truck."

Paul Hammond, Bangor "To get in shape."

Dave Makson, Bangor "To spend as much time with my wife and daughter as I can."

Misty Disley, Bangor - "Be better at saving money."

Kathy Damon, Bangor - "Maximize family time."

Dave Lincoln, Bangor - "I don't have one."

