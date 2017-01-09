Senior Beat: Hand and skin care in winter

By Carol Higgins Taylor Special to The Weekly In the past, I have talked about bringing our poor, weather-weary hands back into good shape for the warmer months. It occurred to me that a little prevention might be better than attempting a cure.

I was helping my 89-year-old mother with her nails, a little filing, a little polish, and am continually amazed that she has baby-soft skin. She hates hand cream and rarely wears gloves so my guess is that it’s genetics. Clearly, if that is the case, it skips a generation because the back of my hands could scrape paint off a wall.

For seniors, taking care of the hands is vital as the skin loses some of its integrity and becomes thin. Not to mention, hands are like calendars and can readily show the passage of time.

Manicures are the best way to keep your hands, nails and cuticles, which can dry out and become painful hangnails, supple and healthy. Professional manicures are a mood elevator of mega proportions. They are typically not expensive, are luxurious and worth the effort. Plus, there is a never-ending supply of beautiful, colorful polish.

However, if you elect the do-it-yourself route, the following steps, done weekly, will reward you with beautiful, soft hands suitable for holding. Get yourself a good hand cream and follow the steps below:

–File nails gently with a good emery board, not the one that comes with the nail clippers, in one direction being careful not to file too deeply at the corners. Never see-saw as that can cause splitting. Inspect your nails for ridges which can be a sign of aging but can also indicate an underlying health problem. It may be tempting to buff them out, but don’t. You could go too far and thin out the nail. Trust me on this. I have done it. If you think the ridges have gotten worse, mention them to your doctor.

–Nothing will make your skin look duller than dead skin so it’s important to remove it. Make your own sloughing cream by mixing sugar –some people use salt but I find it drying – and hand lotion together to form a soft paste. Rub it gently all over your hands, then wash with a mild soap and rinse well in warm water, never hot as it is harsh and drying especially on older skin.

–To keep this newfound softness, massage a rich but non-greasy cream into your hands. There are dozens on the market. It is just a matter of finding one you like.

For those of you who prefer the natural route, try coconut oil. It is a solid white until it is warmed then turns to a soft clear, liquid. It is all natural, fragrance free and a little goes a very long way. You can use all over your body for continued smoothness and you can even cook with it. Be very careful of spilling it once melted because, as with any oil, it will make the floor slippery.

–Now wipe fingertips with alcohol to remove any traces of oil left on your nails by the hand cream if you are planning to apply polish.

–It’s important to apply a clear base coat so your nails won’t become stained by the colored polish, then two coats of color and finish with a top coat.

Now sit back and relax until the nails are completely dry. You deserve the break.

A couple of tips: If you get nail polish on your fingers, use a cotton swab dipped in nail polish remover. And when nails are just about dry but still a bit tacky, spray with a little cooking oil. It won’t damage the manicure but will prevent smears if you inadvertently touch something.

These tips will make your hands look like you are wintering down south instead of braving the elements here.

Carol Higgins Taylor is an advocate for seniors and owns Bryant Street Public Relations in Bangor. E-mail her at seniorbeat@gmail.com.