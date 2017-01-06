Weekly Question 12/8/16: “What is your favorite holiday dessert?”
Contributed • January 6, 2017
“What is your favorite holiday dessert?”
reported by Thom Cosgrove
Catie Robertson, Bangor – “Pies with homemade crust.”
Christine Gellerson, Bangor – “Chocolate Mousse.”
John Spelman, Bangor – “Graham Cracker Cream Pie, from Franks”
Rick Vigue, Hampden – “Pecan Pie.”
Dan Meek, Hermon – “I don’t have one, I love them all.”
Jodi Crenshaw, Bangor – “Leftovers.”
