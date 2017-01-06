Weekly Question: 12/29/16: What are your New Year’s Eve plans?
Contributed • January 6, 2017
What are your New Year’s Eve plans?
Reported by Thom Cosgrove
Bert Follero, Holden – “Working.”
Renee Gallant, Frankfort – “Spending the night with family and friends.
Renee Gallant, Frankfort – “Spending the night with family and friends.”
Pam Thomas, Bangor – “I have no plans.”
Kassandra Pierce, Bangor “I haven’t made any.”
Cory Osborne, Bangor – “Working.”
Meredith Ganz, Biddeford – “Throwing a party where we burn Christmas Trees”
