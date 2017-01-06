Weekly Question 12/15/16: What is your favorite holiday song?
Contributed • January 6, 2017
What is your favorite holiday song?
reported by Thom Cosgrove
Betsy Mackie, Orrington, “Oh Holy Night”
Kacie Hutchinson, Hermon, “Feliz Navidad”
Bonnie Johnson, Bangor, “White Christmas”
Lisa Tilton, Corinth, “Let There Be Peace On Earth” (sung by Vince Gill)
Kendra Speed, Bangor, “Joy To the World”
Katie Delcourt, Old Town, “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” (sung by Frank Sinatra)
