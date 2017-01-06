The Bangor Public Library: Genealogy research

Have you ever wanted to know more about your family history—did your ancestors come over on the Mayflower or was your great-great-grandfather a horse thief? The Bangor Public Library can help you find out! We not only house a large quantity of books about New England families, town and county histories, and records of local organizations and businesses, but we also provide access to archives of the Bangor Daily News, the Bangor Commercial and other local newspapers. BPL subscribes to several national and regional databases to help you find your roots.

BPL subscribes to several national and regional databases to help you find your roots. I’m sure you’ve heard of the popular researching website Ancestry.com. Did you know that you can use it for free at the Bangor Public Library? You can! Come in anytime and access Ancestry Library Edition through the library website, using either one of our computers or your own laptop. You can also access the extensive digital holdings of the New England Historic Genealogical Society, while visiting the library

We also subscribe to a service called Heritage Quest that you can use at the library or at home. This gives you access to census images from 1790-1940 including name indexes, or allows you to search for ancestors in over 28,000 digitized family and local histories. You can search the Revolutionary War era pension and bounty-land warrant application files or search records of The Freedman’s Bank (1865-1874) which was founded to serve African Americans.

The Friends of the Library will also be holding several programs this spring on local history and genealogy.

Our Local History Department is happy to help you in your journey guide you through your search for those missing ancestors. You never know who you are connected to until you look!

Come and visit the library online or in person today to find out how we can help you explore your unique history.

January Upcoming Events: Blueberry Gang Story Time (a program for children on the autism spectrum): Jan. 3, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; The Usual Suspects Book Club, Jan 4, 5:30-7 p.m.; Facebook 101, Jan. 24, 2 – 4 p.m.; Wine Night with the Bangor Historical Society, Jan. 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m., a member-only event (members of the historical society) but you can become a member at the door ($25/yr). Ongoing: Art exhibits by Christopher Joles, Deer Hill Designs, and Margo A. Pullen.