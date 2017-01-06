Senior Beat: Making plans for winter wellness

By Carol Higgins Taylor Special to the Weekly The new year is almost here. Traditionally it’s a time when we make great big plans to get in shape mentally and physically.

Well, with years of broken resolutions behind me, I’m finally starting to get over the grandiose schemes of major and immediate life change. I suggest working off a much smaller scale, taking things slowly and easily all the while hoping the little lifestyle changes stick.

Let’s think about losing weight and getting stronger and in better shape, which is always at the top of my resolutions chart.

This is tough for an all-or-nothing gal like me but here goes: Instead of pledging to exercise everyday and giving up all “bad” foods, (re: sugar) I am resolving to add a couple of servings of fruit to my daily diet. Then, once this is a firmly established habit, I’ll add a few more things such as vegetables on sandwiches, or thrown in sauces and soups. Who’s with me?

Planning to exercise every day, if you’re not used to it, is an exercise in frustration. Trust me on this. However, starting a fitness program by doing two 10 minute sessions on most days is easy and can turn into exercising every day for 30 to 60 minutes in no time. Well, eventually.

And let’s not forget water. If you’re not a heavy water drinker, six to eight glasses a day, which is the often-recommended amount, may seem impossible. Think about drinking a glass before each meal and at snack time. Other fluids count too, so have some skim milk and juice. It is critical that seniors get and stay hydrated.

Quitting smoking is another popular resolution and a tough one. While everyone who smokes should stop, how to quit is a very personal decision. Talk to your doctor who can help in a variety of ways. There are many products on the market that promise to your dream of being a non-smoker a reality.

And for those of you who think I’m just blowing smoke, I am not. I myself quit a pack-a-day habit 18 years ago, and I won’t lie to you, it was hard. But it can be done and I am the better for it. I used Dum-Dums, the very tart and flavorful lollipops, to help and to keep my hands busy. I had them everywhere.

Here are some other resolutions which may help make your new year better:

–Don’t underestimate the power of laughter. Laughing at yourself and not taking things too seriously can make you happier in the long run, while making you feel calmer and more peaceful. Laughter has always been thought to be the best medicine.

–Make surrounding yourself with positive, and encouraging people a priority. Enthusiasm is contagious.

–Happiness thy name is gratitude. Nothing will make you happier than being grateful for all you have. Positive attitudes beget positive energy. Making a list of things to be grateful for can shine light on your personal joy. I’ll start. I am grateful that you are a loyal reader of Senior Beat. I feel privileged to be able to talk to you each week.

–Take your medication as your doctor ordered. Ask questions if you don’t understand something your medical provider said.

– Learn about depression. If you exhibit any symptoms at all, call your doctor. Depression is treatable so pledge to seek help if necessary.

– Work on preventing falls by removing scatter rugs, making sure stairways are well lit and keeping pathways clear.

–Learn or do something new. Take a class, maybe one from Senior College, sing in a chorus or church choir, find a hobby, or volunteer some of your time. This could be your year to make a difference.

And one last resolution to think about. Be good to yourself every day. Treat yourself as you would your best friend. You deserve it.

Carol Higgins Taylor is an advocate for seniors and owns Bryant Street Public Relations in Bangor. Email her at seniorbeat@gmail.com.