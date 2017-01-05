Weekly Question: What is your idea of the perfect “comfort food”?
Contributed • January 5, 2017
What is your idea of the perfect “comfort food”?
reported by Thom Cosgrove
Logan Lanham, Orono – “Fried Chicken.”
Alexandra Chapman, Hampden -“Macaroni and Cheese.
Alexandra Chapman, Hampden -“Macaroni and Cheese.”
Meaghan Sinclair, Bangor – “Shepherd’s Pie.”
Mark St. Germain, Bangor -“Shepherd’s Pie.”
Meghan Bilotta, Brewer – “Homemade Mac and Cheese.”
