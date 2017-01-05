The Weekly Question

Weekly Question: What is your idea of the perfect “comfort food”?

Contributed January 5, 2017
Share or Comment
Email This Post Email This Post" class="mail sharelink" ref="nofollow" target="_blank">

What is your idea of the perfect “comfort food”?

reported by Thom Cosgrove

Logan Lanham, Orono - "Fried Chicken."

Logan Lanham, Orono – “Fried Chicken.”

Alexandra Chapman, Hampden -"Macaroni and Cheese."

Alexandra Chapman, Hampden -“Macaroni and Cheese.”

Winkler_12_1

Meaghan Sinclair, Bangor - "Shepherd's Pie."

Meaghan Sinclair, Bangor – “Shepherd’s Pie.”

Mark St. Germain, Bangor -"Shepherd's Pie."

Mark St. Germain, Bangor -“Shepherd’s Pie.”

Meghan Bilotta, Brewer - "Homemade Mac and Cheese."

Meghan Bilotta, Brewer – “Homemade Mac and Cheese.”
Share or Comment
Email This Post Email This Post" class="mail sharelink" ref="nofollow" target="_blank">

Get the Rest of the Story

Thank you for reading your 4 free articles this month. To continue reading, and support local, rural journalism, please subscribe.
Create an account and subscribe