Weekly Question for 12/22: Which team do you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Contributed • January 5, 2017
Reported by Thom Cosgrove
Karen Paul, Belfast – “Pittsburgh Steelers”
Kasie Gallant, Hampden – “New England Patriots”
Kim Burnham, Brewer – “Dallas Cowboys”
Sue Himes, Orrington – “New England Patriots”
Lawrence Van Peursem, Bangor – “Cleveland Browns”
Beth Stoops, Orono – “New England Patriots”
