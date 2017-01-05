The Bangor Public Library: Ask a librarian for gift ideas

by Hannah Young The holiday season is here! With all of the hustle and bustle, it’s easy to forget that there are resources in your community that can help you wiz through your to-do list. Our librarians are one of our most valuable resources.

Our librarians are one of our most valuable resources. We’ve talked a lot about all the great technology we have at the library, but let’s go “old school” for a moment.

If you’re a reader or shopping for a reader in your life, finding the next great read or perfect gift can be a challenge. Our librarians are fantastic resources to find a great book. No matter what your favorite genre, we can help. You may have a niece that loves the Harry Potter series, an uncle who loves military history and a mother who loves historical fiction. Our librarians have lots of recommendations for what they might love next.

Working on holiday shopping? Looking to introduce a child in your life to the love of reading? Our children’s librarians can help you find the perfect book to fit their interests and turn them on to a whole new world. Engaging children in reading early helps to turn them into lifetime learners and readers.

Most of us find the holidays as a busy and hectic time. Slow Down! Take a moment to pick out something for yourself. Find a few quiet moments here and there to put your feet up and escape into a good book. We want you to come out of the holidays full of energy and refreshed to begin the New Year as we dedicate our library on January 28!

Upcoming Events: Skype Class: 2-4 p.m., Dec. 13. Editor Talk: Jim Bishop talks about the creation of Stephen King’s new book “Hearts in Suspension” 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dec. 15. A Dramatic Reading of the play “A Christmas Carol” 3-4:30 p.m., Dec. 17. Downtown Countdown – Family Friendly activities 6-8 p.m., Dec. 31. And we will be offering a whole host of activities for children the week of school vacation (Dec. 22 – 31).

December 24, 26 and January 2 the library will be closed.