The Bangor Public Library: 133 years of community

by Hannah Young As we approach a busy holiday season, I wanted to talk a little about giving back. Around the United States, we take time to be thankful for what we have.

by Hannah Young

As we approach a busy holiday season, I wanted to talk a little about giving back. Around the United States, we take time to be thankful for what we have. I’d like to take a moment to say THANK YOU to our wonderful community. As many of you know, The Library is finishing a three year, nine million dollar renovation. We could not have done it without the generous support of this amazing community. While some of those funds came from large donors, both as individual and business gifts, a large portion of it came from YOU. Although the project is nearly finished, many of you may have received an appeal in your mailbox from us asking for another gift. We are happy to be almost finished with our renovations, and have all of our space open to the public. The current letter is asking for your help for our Annual Fund. We still need your help.

You may have noticed at the end of each article, I end with a highlight of some of our upcoming events and programming. We are thrilled to have a wide variety of programming available every month for everyone in the community. This programming is only possible through the support of sponsors, donors and our annual fund. While we do receive funding from both local and state government, all those funds go toward keeping the lights on and paying for expert librarians to answer your questions, help you research your family history, get interlibrary loans and provide more operational elements.

Although we have endowments to help purchase our books it is no longer enough to meet the needs of our community, We rely on you and the community to help us purchase more new books in paper, audio, and e-form, as well as support our programming. This includes our art galleries for local artists to show and patrons to enjoy, computer classes of all kinds, book groups for adults and youth, databases of all kinds including ancestry.com, ReferenceUSA, MorningStar, Transparent Language Online, and more.

So thank you, for your support for the past 133 years. I enjoy sharing with you all the great work that happens here every day, and the many different ways the library can help you live your life.

Coming up this month: “An Evening with University of Maine Fulbright Scholars” Nov. 29, 6-7:30pm, Author Talk: Ardeana Hamlin “Pink Chimneys” Nov. 30, 6-7pm, “Threads of our Lives: Maine Folk Fiber Art” Dec. 3, 2:30 – 4pm, “Blueberry Gang – A program for children on the Autism Spectrum” Dec. 6, 4-5pm and Author Talk: Tess Gerritsen “Playing with Fire” Dec. 8, 6-7pm.

In observance of upcoming holidays we will be closed on the following dates: Nov. 24, Dec. 24, 26, and Jan. 2.