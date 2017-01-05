Bangor Public Library offers so much more than books in newly renovated facility

by Hannah Young The Bangor Public Library is a great source for books. That seems obvious.

by Hannah Young

The Bangor Public Library is a great source for books. That seems obvious. The library staff plan, through this column, to talk with you about the many other great things available through the library.

The library has been under construction for more than three years, which would have affected you if you had visited the building during that period. There was a reason for that.

In order to connect patrons to the right information, at the right time, we needed better, more organized space. Yes, we will always have great books for you to read, in lots of great formats including audio books you can physically check out, and e-books and audio books you can download straight to your device.

We also have major newspapers and magazines including a few you might not have heard of, in both hardcopy and online.

What else do we need all of this space for? Everything! From helping a preschooler learn to love books, to assisting a small entrepreneur grow a business, the library is here as a partner.

We can now host a bevy of classes, workshops and sessions. Patrons can rent affordable meeting space for their own needs. Literacy volunteers have space to teach individuals to read. Small organizations have professional space to hold board meetings. Children are learning to read and interact. Teens and “tweens” have dedicated spaces where they can gather and learn within their own age groups.

There are a host of memberships, devices, and resources the library subscribes to and have available to the public.

Families can research genealogy and history or visit a state park with library memberships — or go to a museum or attend a concert. Grandparents can learn to use technology to connect with grandchildren.

Books are delivered to homebound patrons and retirement communities. Local artists may have exhibits, and the community can be exposed to new experiences and perspectives. Recitals, weddings, book clubs, gaming groups, all are happening at the Library.

Here are a few October events : Art-tober events, include the Murder Mystery Fundraiser Dinner on Oct. 21; and Downtown Trick-or-Treat followed by music for the season by Bangor Symphony Orchestra musicians on Oct. 29.

Other happenings include the U.S. Coast Guard Boating Safety Series “Suddenly in Command” on Oct. 26, and e-books, audio books, and Flipster Instructional Course on Oct. 18. Check out the library’s programs for teens and children, too.

Here at Bangor Public Library, we are books and so much more — we are a resource for you and everyone in our community. We hope you’ll stay tuned to this column and learn more about YOUR public library and all it has to offer.

Hannah Young is director of development and marketing at Bangor Public Library.