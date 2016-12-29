Musings before the holiday rush

From The Bangor Police Department: As the cold creeps up on us here in New England, there are some benefits that might be overlooked. That was my thought this morning as stood in the darkness, not quite shivering, holding the passive end of the retractable leash.

I was waiting for the mixed breed pooch to slow down and become less Boxer and more Labrador. It takes some time by the way. The vertical jumping is easy to discern in the dark as the leash telegraphs the slack to your hand every 1.5 seconds.

Soon, the beast settled back on all fours which is indicated by the rapid extraction of leash from the reel and I brace myself for the inevitable quick stop. She has it figured out and seems to know when 19 feet are about to become 20.

Then the anticipation of the slack being pulled back in onto the reel as she runs directly at me and I wait for what I call the “Top Gun Fly By” as she enjoys the freedom that a 40 foot burst allows her.

Actually it’s about 38 feet because, again, she knows when her freedom is about to be removed by the frayed nylon cord.

While I waited for her energy to dissipate, I made a list in my head.

It was cold, but quiet. For the next 3 months, getting cold was going to be followed up by getting warm, which makes the cold tolerable and much more enjoyable. When I tipped my head back all I could see were stars and darkness. Possibly a Delta flight headed out of Bangor International. We have an International Airport here, which surprises some people, right after you say, “International.” The inevitable, “How big is Bangor?” comes out and you have to reply, “Big enough for an international airport.” I did not have to call the police last night because of noisy neighbors. I slept really well. I still like my job most days. Christmas is days away and things will settle down after that so that I can shovel some snow, read a few books, start making plans for spring and summer.

Yeah, I know. Not really an impressive list. But I think that’s exactly the way I wanted it to be. This is why we live in Maine. You should try it if you haven’t already.

So, what are you doing this weekend? This is your time to let us know where you are and what’s on your list. Drop us a comment if you have time. We read them all.

Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.

If you have the need for a police officer this weekend, rest assured a phone call will bring us to your home. We specialize in problem solving.

_______________________

As we are about to reach terminal velocity on the festive trip into the holiday season, we should talk.

We are going to be getting busier, sometimes to the point of overlooking the people around us.

Make the determination to pay attention.

Many folks, possibly some of your friends, are dealing with issues like depression and loneliness and no amount of holiday cheer will make that disappear.

Be supportive and listen, but also be prepared. Sometimes individuals need more than a pat on the back or a hug.

Keep these phone numbers handy. Punch them into your cell or write them down on a card somewhere accessible.

I am providing a number for a call inside Maine, as well as the number for our friends outside the state.

Maine Crisis Hotline

1-888-568-1112

If you are not in Maine, please call the

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Don’t underestimate the power of paying attention.

Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.

We will be here.