Senior Beat: Holidays and memory care

The holiday season is in full swing. Christmas carols are playing everywhere and store sales flyers offering “never before seen” savings, are competing for attention. I won’t even mention the traffic.

The holidays can make many seniors and their caregivers feel a bit sad, or even depressed. Maybe shades of holidays past are lurking, reminding you just how much has changed. Or maybe it’s the goal of a perfect holiday that never really materializes.

For families living with a dementia diagnosis, holidays are especially stressful. It’s often hard to accept that your traditional celebration will change as your loved one’s disease progresses.

Here are some tips that can help:

–Focus on the person as they are now, not how they were in the past.

–Simplify activities and rituals.

–Limit your loved one’s exposure to large gatherings which can be frightening to a person with dementia.

–Many people with dementia enjoy listening to the music of the season, especially the classic older versions of the carols.

–Keep decorations safe and simple. Avoid decorations that are dangerous, poisonous or pose a choking risk.

–The Alzheimer’s Association suggests involving the person in holiday preparations. Your loved one may be able to help you with the festivities so, if they’re up to it, have them help you cook, even if it is as simple as measuring ingredients. Or enlist their help wrapping presents, or setting the table. Ask them to decorate with you, even if it’s just handing you the ornaments to be hung. The website cautions that you be “be careful with decoration choices. Blinking lights may confuse or scare a person with dementia, and decorations that look like food could be mistaken as edible.” Learn more of their recommendations at www.alz.org.

–Maintain the person’s routine to decrease the chance of over-stimulation or confusion.

–Don’t go it alone. Let others contribute to the holiday meal. Pot luck can be fun, especially if everyone brings the recipe of the dish they made. You can the collect family recipes to share with the rest of the family. Let’s face it, if you are caring for someone with dementia, you have enough on your hands.

As families grow and move away from home, some long-standing traditions will change, but it’s important to find new ways to celebrate together. And with social media it’s easier than ever to stay connected. Skype or Facetime is almost like being there.

The flip side of this only occasional togetherness is that family who isn’t around much may not realize or understand what is happening to the person with dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association’s website recommends being proactive and communicating with family about any changes they may notice in the loved one’s behavior.

Here is some simple verbiage to get the conversation going from alz.org. Just fill in the blanks:

“You may notice that ___ has changed since you last saw him/her. Among the changes you may notice are ___.”

“Please understand that ___ may not remember who you are and may confuse you with someone else. Please don’t feel offended by this.”

The person with dementia may not be able to follow the thread of a conversation or they may repeat themselves. Encourage everyone to be patient, do not interrupt them or correct them, and give them time to finish whatever thought they are trying to communicate. These behavioral changes can be frightening and difficult to accept but it is critical that family members understand that the disease is to blame, not the person. It is imperative that people do not get frustrated with their loved one as it will only make matters worse.

It’s all too challenging to be sure, and yet, through it all, there are things to be thankful for. When the stress hits, looking at the glass of eggnog (or wine) as half full and not half empty is a good lesson for all of us.



Carol Higgins Taylor is an advocate for seniors and owns Bryant Street Public Relations in Bangor. Email her at seniorbeat@gmail.com.