The Weekly Question

Weekly Question for Nov. 17, 2016: What’s the best book you’ve read so far this year?

Contributed December 16, 2016
Email This Post Email This Post" class="mail sharelink" ref="nofollow" target="_blank">

Weekly Question for Nov. 17, 2016:

What’s the best book you’ve read so far this year?

Compiled by Thom Cosgrove

Hillary Gocze - Bangor - "The Celestine Prophecy" - James Redfield

Hillary Gocze – Bangor – “The Celestine Prophecy” – James Redfield

Cathy Anderson - Orono - "One in a Million Boy" - Monica Wood

Cathy Anderson – Orono – “One in a Million Boy” – Monica Wood

Ginger Graham - Bangor - “Hearts in Suspension" - Stephen King

Ginger Graham – Bangor – “Hearts in Suspension” – Stephen King

Derek Gardner - Brewer - "I Hate FaeryLand, Vol. 1" - Skottie Young

Derek Gardner – Brewer – “I Hate FaeryLand, Vol. 1″ – Skottie Young

Zach Robbins - Bangor - "Mo' Meta Blues" - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Zach Robbins – Bangor – “Mo’ Meta Blues” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Mia Lenfest - Brewer - "Harry Potter And the Cursed Child"

Mia Lenfest – Brewer – “Harry Potter And the Cursed Child”
Email This Post Email This Post" class="mail sharelink" ref="nofollow" target="_blank">

Get the Rest of the Story

Thank you for reading your 4 free articles this month. To continue reading, and support local, rural journalism, please subscribe.
Create an account and subscribe