Weekly Question for Nov. 17, 2016: What’s the best book you’ve read so far this year? Compiled by Thom Cosgrove Hillary Gocze – Bangor – “The Celestine Prophecy” – James Redfield Cathy Anderson – Orono – “One in a Million Boy” – Monica Wood Ginger Graham – Bangor – “Hearts in Suspension” – Stephen King Derek Gardner – Brewer – “I Hate FaeryLand, Vol.

