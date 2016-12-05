Rotary Club of Bangor’s 24th annual Festival of Lights parade, other downtown events

BANGOR — The Rotary Club of Bangor will host its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, along Main Street in downtown Bangor.

The 2016 parade theme is “Holidays from Around the World” and will feature more than 70 entries, including marching bands, small and large floats, performing groups, and more. Groups participating in the parade will represent traditional themes celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Ramadan, New Year’s, Solstice, Kwanzaa, and more.

The parade will step off at 4:30 p.m. from the intersection of State and Exchange Streets. From there, the route will follow Harlow Street to Central Street. It will turn left onto Central Street and proceed down to the intersection of Main, State, and Hammond Streets. It will then turn right onto Main Street and proceed through the intersection of Main and Union Streets. The parade will end in the area in front of Davenport Park next to Cedar Street. As one would expect, Santa Claus will be the main attraction; his appearance will formally usher in the 2016 holiday season.

“The lights, the music, the smiles on children’s faces … The Santa! The Festival of Lights Parade helps the entire community embrace the holiday season and the coming winter. Watching or participating in the parade warms the heart. I look forward to seeing the community lining the streets with the spirit of the holidays,” Rotary Club of Bangor President-Elect Bev Uhlenhake said.

The parade is made possible, in part, by lead sponsor WABI TV5 and additional sponsors Emera Maine, Beal College, Pulse Marketing Agency, and Print Bangor.

“This parade would not be as spectacular as it is without the help of our sponsors and every community member that join together to make this special for our region. Thank you, one and all!,” Rotary Club of Bangor President Greg Choquette said.

Area businesses will participate in the celebration this year with various activities throughout the day that will lead up to the parade. The University of Maine Museum of Art will have gift wrapping, ornament making, lantern making, and seasonal art making stations 11 a.m.-3 p.m..

Specialty Sweets will have face painting and free popcorn and sweets noon-3 p.m., and locals will have the chance to meet Santa and decorate cookies at 58 Main St. 1-4 p.m.

Penobscot Theatre Company will be caroling 2:30-4:30 p.m., and the Bangor Band will entertain audiences at West Market Square 3:20-4:30 p.m.

In addition, warming stations and public restrooms can be found at the Maine Discovery Museum, WBRC, the Charles Inn, and the Parking Garage.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will perform throughout the day at various locations, including the Maine Discovery Museum, WBRC, and the Charles Inn.

“I think it is fantastic to see so many downtown businesses adding to the festivities. Together we are creating a wonderful holiday event that everyone in our community can enjoy at no cost,” said Festival of Lights Parade Chairman Roland Narofsky.

The Bangor Rotary Festival of Lights Parade will be hosted by WABI TV Channel 5. Attendees are reminded to dress warmly as the weather can be unpredictable, and parents are asked to please keep children safe and away from passing floats and parade entries.

After the parade, the city of Bangor will hold its tree lighting in West Market Square.

The Bangor Rotary Club is one of the largest and oldest community service organizations in Bangor. Each year, the Bangor Rotary Club makes substantial contributions to local and international charitable programs and organizations.