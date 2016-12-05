Night encounter

From The Bangor Police Department: Northbound on I-95 with a southbound fuel gauge, tired eyes, and a passenger that needed to get out and stretch, I pulled off in Pittsfield, Maine. It had been raining steadily since leaving Portlandia (the east coast version) and the two year-old inserts on the wiper blades made squinting mandatory.

The A.E. Robinson/Irving fuel station was brightly lit and the gas price was reasonable.

In Maine, after 10pm, all open gas stations have reasonable prices.

My son wandered inside and I filled it up to the top while I watched the rain drip off the sheet metal canopy. It was not lost on me that I had spent the better part of the summer of 2016 wondering when it was going to rain. I then thought to myself, there have been many years that this would be snow.

Since the ghosts of Chipotle-past were haunting my son, I had time to kill and decided to have a cup of coffee. I perused the well-stocked aisles and wondered what assortment of Chinese LED flashlights might be taking up counter space near the cash register. I am a sucker for a flashlight that can sit in the console through the winter and still light up when you need it.

Do you ever notice when you are killing time in a convenience store that you sometimes feel the need to tell the clerk that you did buy gas, and that you would be leaving shortly. I had paid with a card so I hoped that he would not think that I was casing the joint for a robbery. I didn’t say anything.

The young, male clerk was busy mopping or sweeping and he was focused on the job. You could tell he took it seriously and I always like to see that. The store appeared that someone cared about how it looked. There was a female cashing out another patron and she was smiling and chatting. I got the feeling that both of them were good employees.

I went to the cooler as I did not want a hot coffee and I looked for something new to try. I noted the Starbucks mocha-cappuccino-ish cold drinks in the glass bottles. I thought I might try one. I drink black coffee typically, but something new would make the rest of the trip interesting. I selected the one with caramel flavoring and walked to the counter.

The young man put down his mop and shot across the clean floor and took his position at the second register. No LED flashlights were in my way and I put the bottle down and prepared for the sticker shock. It was three dollars and ten cents. I should have had the black coffee. However, I was committed to expanding my horizons and the wipers were not helping out at all.

I turned to my son and asked for a dime. I did not want ninety-cents of change in my pocket and while I had the three singles, I did not want to break my last ten-dollar bill. He didn’t have it. Of course he didn’t. He is my son.

By now, you are wondering why I am telling you this story. It has nothing to do with police work or the Bangor Police Department, and it sure isn’t funny. I am telling you this story because in my 50’s I have started to notice things that never meant much to me in the past.

Little things.

The clerk saw my request for a dime and reached directly in his pocket and looked through his change. This clerk certainly made far less than I do and he had no reason not to just stand there and wait for me to pull out my ten and pay my bill.

It’s not like this interlude took more than three seconds, he was just that kind of kid. He found a dime and held it out to me. I told him that I could not take it and that I had a ten-dollar bill in my wallet. I told him to put his change away and said thank-you.

He thrust the dime out again. He still had not said anything, just implored me to take the lousy dime and give him my three singles. He smiled and I changed my mind. I said thank-you to him again but tried to inflect more appreciation in the phrase. I smiled while I said the two words and you probably know that smiling and saying something always makes it sound far better to people.

He smiled, understanding fully that I did not want all that change in my pocket. He didn’t either, but he still did not need to give it to me.

Why does this matter? What does this have to do with anything? Go ahead, say it. I might say it if I were reading this. Of course I won’t, because I am writing it.

A rainy November night, and a kid who just wants to do something kind (for the cheap guy that is buying his first Starbucks mocha-cappu-something).

So this is a shout-out to the young man at A.E. Robinson in Pittsfield, Maine.

It goes to show you that little things matter and sometimes the difference between a good experience and a great experience is one, thin-dime.

Keep it in mind tomorrow.

Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.

We will be here.