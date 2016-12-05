Everything I know about Facebook, I learned by mistake.

From The Bangor Police Department: This week, we posted about avoiding allowing strangers to “friend” you on Facebook due some ongoing scams that attempt to entice men to video themselves for their new “friend.” Things take a turn for the worse when the new found flame fortuitously frames you and sends the filmed footage to your friends list.

From The Bangor Police Department:

This week, we posted about avoiding allowing strangers to “friend” you on Facebook due some ongoing scams that attempt to entice men to video themselves for their new “friend.”

Things take a turn for the worse when the new found flame fortuitously frames you and sends the filmed footage to your friends list.

Of course you can avoid this by sending a little cash to the entity that you initially believed to be a “her.”

The post became viral and before we knew it, about a million folks saw it and it was share about 8 thousand times. It seems folks like a sad story filled with intrigue and disaster.

That night I tried to remove a tag that showed up on the post and ended up deleting it. Yup, gone. Sure, there are ways to go find it, but I just moved on.

Enough of you saw the post and it was shared so much that we hope some men avoided having their private moments publicized.

It bears repeating that not everyone you meet on Facebook is looking out for your best interests. Be careful. Lock down your privacy settings. Become friends with those that you know. Of course, there are no guarantees in life that people you meet will always treat you well either. Be careful.

What are you doing this weekend? This is the time when you can tell me what the heck is going on in your world. We all like to know what your weather is, of course. Where in general that you are spending your time and a couple lines about what you have for plans for the weekend.

I guess I should go first. I am blowing leaves off the lawn then cutting a truck and trailer load of firewood after getting my son out of bed to help me as he worked midnights at another police department last night. Then we will deliver it to a secret location where we burn it for warmth. The weather is foggy and cold. We like it that way as we put our one pair of shorts away at the end of August. Yes, the dream is alive.

I like to think of this as group therapy with one hundred and eighty-five thousand friends. So intimate. There is no charge.

Keep it clean, I read them all.

Most importantly, thanks for following the marginally famous, Bangor PO-lice Department Facebook page.

______________________________

We get lots of mail and messages. I read them all. This one means a lot to me.

“Saturday morning share time:

It was one year ago today that two of your officers helped my husband, mother and I with an intervention for my brother who had spent many years knee deep in alcohol and substance abuse. We had not heard from him in over 10 days, his house was locked, his lights were out. We honestly thought we were going to find him dead.

I am the opposite of my brother, family gal, law abiding citizen (minus the speeding ticket from several years ago) and had always considered the police for criminal emergencies. It was because of your FB page I felt comfortable enough to call the police for assistance with this intervention. It is because of your two officers that assisted us and guided us through the process of helping him that I am proud to say that my brother is officially a year sober today. It’s been a rough journey for him but the journey started with a concerned family and two well trained officers.”

Thank you.

Thank you.

And thank you again!

____________________________________

This really could be one of those days that you waited for your entire life.

I’m not promising that Publisher’s Clearinghouse is going to show up, or that there is any way to block the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movie marathon. Getting the ‘holiday feeling’ is a choice and I can tell you that it won’t wash over you like the good feelings you felt when the company left after Thanksgiving dinner.

The fact that you made it to this point is reason enough to be celebrated. Some days, that will be all you have so you might as well celebrate the day and look for all the good stuff. Pump the brakes a little and try to steer around the bad stuff.

Would you like something positive to look forward to? Of course you do.

The men and women of the Bangor Police Department will be at the Bangor Walmart collecting both toys for kids that are less fortunate and pet food for folks that cannot afford it.

Put it on your calendar for: Friday, Dec. 9 at Walmart in Bangor. Join us.

Do you see how much better you feel? A chance to give back. That warm feeling that overcomes you is a good thing.

Take it easy on the commute, run the wipers, turn on the lights, buy someone a coffee.

Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.

We will be here.