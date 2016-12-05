Shopping — and security for your purse

Recently, I went out holiday shopping and could not believe how many pocketbooks I saw sitting unattended in shopping carts. I have an older family member who has an enormous tote that she takes everywhere, but when she goes into a store, she just grabs the wristlet, leaving the larger bag in plain sight in the car.

I have an older family member who has an enormous tote that she takes everywhere, but when she goes into a store, she just grabs the wristlet, leaving the larger bag in plain sight in the car. I have beat this drum before but both scenarios are asking for trouble. A locked car is not always safe.

I have a new bag that I completely love. Well made, sturdy, roomy, with Buffalo plaid (red and black checks). We are basically inseparable. I am so attached, I named her Rhoda, after a favorite aunt of my spouse. Precious little gets between me and Rhoda.

Is it inconvenient to have eyes on her every minute? Sometimes. Is it worth it to thwart a theft? Definitely.

The holiday shopping season is here and with it comes much distraction. Don’t let the stress of the hustle and bustle keep you from protecting your bag. Think of all you carry, all that would be lost if the purse was stolen.

Here are some safety tips for purses. Zippers are great because if kept closed it’s harder for a thief to simply reach in and lift your wallet. Another elderly family member has a bag that just snaps at the top. Every time she tosses it somewhere, like in the car, stuff falls out. Plus, if the bag is zipped up, your belongings won’t get wet in bad weather.

Think about a bag with a strap long enough to go across the body. Makes it easier to carry and harder for someone to grab and run.

Having a snatch proof purse can only go so far. Here are some precautions that can keep you from being victimized:

– Again, never leave a purse unattended in a shopping cart. A thief could be watching you, just waiting for you to become momentarily distracted. Inattention presents the perfect opportunity to grab your valuables without your immediate knowledge.

–Use a carabiner, a device that opens on one side, to secure your purse straps to the shopping cart. You can also hook the cart’s child safety belt through the handle of your bag although they can be hard to use with arthritic hands.

–If a thief does try to grab your bag, give it up willingly because you could be injured if a struggle ensued. Immediately report your loss to law enforcement and make a detailed note of the suspect’s description. Focus on height, weight, hair color, age, eye color if possible, facial hair if male, tattoos, and clothing.

–Don’t hang purses on a bathroom stall door hook. I see women to this all the time. A thief could easily reach over the top, grab the purse and be gone. Set the bag on the floor close to you. Before you say “ick,” I suggest you put a toilet seat protector, if available, strips of toilet paper, or snag paper towels before you go into the stall, and put a barrier between the bag and the floor.

–Only carry the credit cards you need for your outing. And leave your Medicare card at home. You don’t need it with you and it may have your social security number on it.

– Keep a record of your credit card and bank account numbers in a safe place at home so a theft can be immediately reported to the appropriate companies. And never carry anything that cannot be replaced, such as cherished photos.

Seniors are often a target because they usually to carry money with them and are the least likely to put up a fight or run after the suspect. If confronted, give up the bag, even if you love it. Stuff can be replaced and your safety is worth more than the purse. Sorry, Rhoda.

Carol Higgins Taylor is an advocate for seniors and owns Bryant Street Public Relations in Bangor. Email her at seniorbeat@gmail.com.