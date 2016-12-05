Seniors: Practice safety at home

Home may be where your heart is but it’s also the site of numerous accidents. Personally, I think this is because we are less careful at home. We know where things are, such as furniture, steps, or uneven floors, and we are used to the surroundings.

And yet, this familiarity can cause complacency which can lead to disaster. I once had a bench protruding into a walkway in my home. It was there for a long time, but nonetheless I managed to break my toe on it. Aside from the pain, I also felt very stupid, having advised people many times about the dangers of blocked pathways. The toe is still crooked. I have also gotten all tripped up in my pajama bottoms, which resulted in a fall. Cracked an elbow that time.

Clearly this is an example of “do as I say, not as I do.” With that in mind, here are some things you should think about.

Falls are a major source of injury to seniors. Aside from the aforementioned protruding furniture and too-long pajama bottoms, one of the biggest causes of falls is throw rugs, sometimes called area rugs. Those things can turn into a magic carpet and send you flying in no time.

If you love throw rugs, there is a solution to having them safely in your home. Either use double sided carpet tape to hold them down, or buy ones with the rubber backing.

If you are unbalanced at all, consider having grab bars installed in the bathroom next to the shower and toilet and store commonly used items in low, easily reached cabinets so step stools are unnecessary.

Be sure your bath mat is not the same color as your bathroom floor and tub if you have any depth-perception problems. For example, a white tub, white floor and white bath mat can make it difficult to judge the distance between the tub and floor.

But falling is only part of the story. Other accidents can happen, too, so everyone should have a basic knowledge of first aid. This especially important for seniors and their caregivers.

Poisoning is a good example. Usually associated with small children, it can also be a problem for the elderly. An older person with failing eyesight, who’s either living in a small space, or just looking for convenience, might store cleaners and food near each other and then get mixed up on the containers if they look similar. Poisoning can also be caused by prescription drug overdoses. Sometimes seniors forget that they have taken their medication, so they take it again.

Should this occur, call the Northern New England Poison Center immediately at 1-800-222-1222. The response will fast because they can just type the information into a computer and instruct you on what course to take. And keep a current list of all medications on hand. Paramedics will need it in case of an emergency.

If you cook, you have probably burned yourself once or twice. For many seniors, rubbing a burn with butter is the treatment of choice. My own grandmother always recommended it. Sorry, Nanny, but this is the absolute worst thing a person can do because butter seals in the heat and can make a burn much worse. Always use cool water and do not break blisters because they keep the burned tissue clean and free from infection.

If the burn is large, appears deep and skin layers are destroyed, however, call an ambulance immediately.

Another problem prevalent among the elderly is choking. To help prevent it, cut up food, especially meat, into small pieces, make sure dentures are secure, eat slowly and chew each bite thoroughly.

Both seniors and caregivers should learn the Heimlich maneuver. Those living alone can Heimlich themselves by leaning over the back of a chair or the corner of a table. Have your doctor teach you how to do the procedure because it can truly be lifesaving.

A little forethought can go a long way to keeping you safe.

Carol Higgins Taylor is an advocate for seniors and owns Bryant Street Public Relations in Bangor. Email her at seniorbeat@gmail.com.